Here's the version of that SoFi Super Bowl ad you didn't see -- it was edited because it was deemed too offensive

SoFi SoFi’s ad labels people ‘great’ or ‘not great.’

Financial services company SoFi made a last-minute edit to its Super Bowl 50 ad, after facing internal and external criticism for the final line in the spot, Adweek reported.

Both the original and the re-edit of SoFi’s advert depict strangers on a busy street, giving a verdict on whether they are “great” or “not great.”

The original ends: “Find out if you’re great at SoFi.com. You’re probably not.”

The final edit lost the final three words.

A SoFi spokesperson told Adweek the insulting sign-off line “wasn’t authentic to our brand.”

Watch the original ad, created by ad agency Muh-tay-zik Hof-fer, here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“We were trying to make the commercial witty with the last line … but the more we talked to members and discussed internally, we agreed it wasn’t authentic to our brand. Identifying the greatness in people is a core SoFi tenet. We’re invested in our members’ success and want them to succeed,” the SoFi spokesperson said in an email to Adweek.

Here’s the less negative edit, which will played the big game:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider has contacted both SoFi and ad agency Muh-tay-zik Hof-fer for comment. We’ll update this article once we hear back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.