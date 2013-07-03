Waitress Says Restaurant Owner Force-Fed Her Magic Mushrooms At Work

A former waitress at the West Village chicken restaurant Sticky’s Finger Joint is claiming that her boss forced her to eat “magic mushrooms” on the job without telling her what they were, The New York Times reports.



The New York Post obtained the complaint, which says part owner Paul Abrahamian told 19-year-old Sofie Rasmussen that he wanted her to try a new recipe before he shoved the ‘shrooms in her mouth and put his hand over her lips. He allegedly did this in the kitchen of the restaurant in front of the entire staff.

Magic mushrooms are a hallucinogenic drug.

Rasmussen told the Post that at first, she didn’t realise what she was eating. Afterwards, she said: “I felt weird. I was floating. I really didn’t want to talk to customers. I was being goofy. I was tripping, and I had one or two hours left on my shift.”

The complaint says Abrahamian threatened to fire her if she reported the incident. She quit in December, after three months of working there.

Restaurant co-owner Jonathan Sherman denied the claims, telling the Post: “This is a false claim. We are confident we will be vindicated once it goes through the legal system.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.