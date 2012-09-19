Here's Sofia Vergara's First-Ever Pepsi Commercial From When She Was 17

Sofia Vergara has had an ongoing endorsement deal with Pepsi since 2011, but the 40-year-old “Modern Family” star’s relationship with the brand goes back way further than that. Buzzfeed dug up this cheesecake-y spot from the 1980s: It shows Vergara’s first big break — a Latin American Pepsi commercial when she was just 17.



