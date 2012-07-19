Sofia Vergara Tops Forbes' Highest-Paid TV Actresses Of 2012

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Forbes rolled out its highest-earning actresses on television. While most of the actresses don’t surprise on the full list of 20, there are a significant amount of reality TV stars who did make the cut.
Sofia Vergara topped the list with her many film roles and television prowess on the award-sweeping “Modern Family.”
We’ve plucked the top 10 filled with Kardashians, “Desperate Housewives,” and a three-way tie for eighth place.
Eight seasons of 'Grey's Anatomy' has paid off for Meredith Grey. According to Forbes, the actress was earning an estimated $275,000 per episode. (Estimates on IMDB mark this figure a bit lower at an estimated $200,000 per episode since 2005.)
However, the doctor is doing more than scrubbing in on routine surgeries. Pompeo launched production company, Calamity Jane, last year. The company has already sold an untitled project to ABC.
It pays to be 'desperate.' Though a long nine years on Wisteria Lane have come to an end on 'Desperate Housewives,' Huffman is leaving with a pretty paycheck.
In the past year, the actress also worked on ad campaigns, including one for 'Got Milk' with husband William H. Macy.
Deschannel's adorkable spirit won over fans on Fox's 'New Girl.' The show was among the first of its season to easily get renewed.
When not playing bubbly naive Jess on Fox, the girl stays busy with website hellogiggles.com, commercial deals (check her out in this iPhone ad), and new original web series, 'The Single Life.'
The Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress earns her big paycheck. 'Law & Order: Special Victim's Unit' is the most-watched in the series with an average 53 million weekly viewers.
When long-running showrunner Christopher Meloni left the show (and headed to 'True Blood'), rumours swirled that she may leave the cast as well. For now, she's staying put.
Though, '30 Rock' doesn't kill in the ratings, Fey saw a payraise bump after the show's syndication on both Comedy Central and WGN America.
It's no surprise to see one of the Kardashians to make the top 10 list.
Khloe has a lot going on between 'Khloe & Lamar,' signing a $30 million deal for three more seasons of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians,' the Kardashian Kollection Sears clothing line, family boutique, DASH, and the Kardashian Khaos store in Las Vegas' Mirage.
Khloe also hosted a local radio show while living in Houston.
The Bravo reality star is doing all right.
Frankel expanded on her successful Skinnygirl Cocktail line, wrote a novel, 'Skinnydipping,' and is testing the waters on Fox-affiliated daytime talk show, 'Bethenny.'
If one housewife tops the list, there must be another. Longoria tops the list with an estimated $375,000 per episode.
Life after 'Desperate Housewives' sees Longoria in Pepsi and L'Oreal Paris ads, producing NBC's Ready For Love.' The actress has also worked on a new pilot picked up by Lifetime, 'Devious Maids.'
Kim Kardashian just missed out on the top spot of Forbes' list.
It's been a busy year with Kim between a four-hour fairytale wedding on E!, which led to a quicky, much-publicized divorce (63 magazines and counting). Like Khloe, she signed the $30 million deal for three more seasons of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians,' worked on clothing line 'Kardashian Kollection,' and opened boutique DASH. The reality star also launched a signature perfume.
Her new relationship with Kanye West gets its fair share of press as well.
Vergara shows why it pays to be bilingual.
'The Modern Family' star wasn't only starring on the small screen for the past year. Vergara had roles in 'The Three Stooges,' 'New Year's Eve,' 'Happy Feet Two,' and 'The Smurfs.'
She also launched a KMart clothing line, had her face plastered over NYC and on television in Diet Pepsi campaigns (she also worked with Cover Girl, Burger King, State Farm, and Comcast).
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.