Sofia Vergara Tops Forbes' Highest-Paid TV Actresses Of 2012

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Forbes rolled out its highest-earning actresses on television. While most of the actresses don’t surprise on the full list of 20, there are a significant amount of reality TV stars who did make the cut.



Sofia Vergara topped the list with her many film roles and television prowess on the award-sweeping “Modern Family.”

We’ve plucked the top 10 filled with Kardashians, “Desperate Housewives,” and a three-way tie for eighth place.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.