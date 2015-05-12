Sofia Vergara is getting her own Snapchat reality series

Sofia Vergara is starring in a new reality series premiering on Snapchat this summer, Variety reports.

The series is being co-produced by Fusion and Vergara’s own talent management company, Latin World Entertainment.

The “Modern Family” star’s new six-episode series will be “a tongue-in-cheek look at the [thespian’s] career through the perspective of her son, Manolo González Vergara,” according to Variety.

“Manolo finally graduated, and I am very happy for his alliance with Fusion to create such an innovative series,” Sofia Vergara said in a statement.

Besides Vergara’s series, Fusion already has a Snapchat presence: the news and entertainment outlet is one of Snapchat’s Discover content partners, and broadcasts news updates in a number of languages on the platform.

“Vergaraland” won’t be the first original series to debut on Snapchat.

In February, a series called “Literally Can’t Even” premiered on Snapchat’s Discover feature. Discover allows Snapchat users to view pieces of news in the form of Snapchat Stories. After 24 hours, the stories self-destruct and new content replaces them. Snapchat’s partners for Discovery include media companies like CNN, Vice, Comedy Central, National Geographic, and ESPN.

Written by Sasha Spielberg — the daughter of Steven Spielberg — and Emily Goldwyn, the daughter of film producer John Goldwyn, “Literally Can’t Even” stars the friends and writing partners as comedic versions of themselves — Spielberg recently single after a long relationship and Goldwyn embarking on a six-month cleanse — and follows them on a series of misadventures in Los Angeles,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

New episodes of the series get published every Saturday, but each episode self-destructs after 24 hours, much like Snapchat Stories or the content available in the Discover feature. Presumably, Vergara’s new series will be featured on Discover in a similar way.

