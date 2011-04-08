"Three Stooges," But With Eye Candy: 8 Classic Movies Getting Sexed-Up Remakes

Megan Angelo
Remakes, reimaginations, reboots and revisitations have never been hotter in Hollywood.

Seemingly every movie that ever worked is being parsed and reassembled by some producer.

But what’s really interesting is watching directors try to infuse classics (some of them originally quite buttoned-up) with sex appeal.

In other words: Larry (Sean Hayes), Moe (not yet cast), and Curly (Will Sasso) won't be the biggest boobs in this movie.

Garner will turn back the clock on Agatha Christie's famous detective.

The svelte R&B diva will reprise the role Judy Garland made famous. (And Clint Eastwood is directing.)

There's little known about the new 'Mission: Impossible' franchise -- except for the fact that Patton beat out scores of other hopefuls for a big female lead.

It stars Kaya Scodelario, part of the UK's 'Skins' cast, so we're guessing it won't be too prim.

She'll play the wicked witch -- but we're guessing the warts and snaggleteeth won't make a comeback.

The wide-eyed Hayden Panettiere would be our first pick.

Oh, you don't think Ryan Gosling's a sex symbol? Then we guess you didn't watch this trailer yesterday.

Now, can we find a remake for La Lohan to pretty up?

