"Three Stooges," But With Eye Candy: 8 Classic Movies Getting Sexed-Up Remakes

Remakes, reimaginations, reboots and revisitations have never been hotter in Hollywood.
Seemingly every movie that ever worked is being parsed and reassembled by some producer.
But what’s really interesting is watching directors try to infuse classics (some of them originally quite buttoned-up) with sex appeal.
In other words: Larry (Sean Hayes), Moe (not yet cast), and Curly (Will Sasso) won't be the biggest boobs in this movie.
The svelte R&B diva will reprise the role Judy Garland made famous. (And Clint Eastwood is directing.)
There's little known about the new 'Mission: Impossible' franchise -- except for the fact that Patton beat out scores of other hopefuls for a big female lead.
She'll play the wicked witch -- but we're guessing the warts and snaggleteeth won't make a comeback.
Oh, you don't think Ryan Gosling's a sex symbol? Then we guess you didn't watch this trailer yesterday.
