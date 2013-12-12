Sofia Vergara: 'I Save And Invest' My $US30 Million Salary

Jason Merritt/Getty ‘I’m not ashamed to say I love making money,’ says the ‘Modern Family’ actress.

With a

$30 million salary, “Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara was recently named

Forbes’ highest paid actress on TVfor the second year in a row.

But the 41-year-old Colombian beauty didn’t get there on her looks alone.

“I think that the concept of being sexy and smart is difficult for many to grasp,” Vergara says in the new issue of Glam Belleza Latina. “Most people are more comfortable with the notion of ‘sexy bimbo.’ And I have to admit that I’ve capitalised on that to negotiate a couple of times, when the ‘smart ones’ think I have no idea what I can deliver, and I end up costing them more.”

Vergara also boasts big

endorsement deals with Diet Pepsi, CoverGirl, Kmart, Comcast, and State Farm insurance.

“I’m not ashamed to say I love making money,” the actress admits. “I like business, and the truth is I save way more than I spend. I invest. I plan for the future. I have a special eye for opportunities and work harder than anyone might expect. It is fun to shock people with my business ideas. Most people just see me as [her ‘Modern Family’ character] Gloria.”

Vergara says that her now 21-year-old son motivated her to work hard and make money “because I had a child to support”

— even if that meant dying her once blonde hair dark.

“I wasn’t getting roles because I didn’t look, according to many casting directors and producers, ‘Latina enough.’ The reality is Latinos come in all colours, heights and flavours, but who was I to preach this stuff when I needed a job?” she says. “My team and I decided to darken my hair to make it more in tune with my accent, and it worked.”

Clearly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.