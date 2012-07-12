Sofia Vergara Gets Engaged In Mexico While Celebrating Her 40th Birthday—Here's Today's Buzz

GettyAfter breaking up last month, Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb are back together for good.While celebrating her 40th birthday in Mexico alongside 90 of her closest friends and family (including her “Modern Family” co-stars), Sofia Vergara got engaged to her on-again boyfriend Nick Loeb after he popped the question in front of Mayan pyramids in Yucatán.

Courtney Love’s former assistant is suing the rocker for unpaid wages and claims she was asked to perform unethical tasks such as hiring a hacker and falsifying legal letters.

Peter O’Toole, 79, announced his retirement from acting on Tuesday, releasing a statement saying, “It is time for me to chuck in the sponge. To retire from films and stage. The heart for it has gone out of me: it won’t come back.”

Charlie Sheen wants to be one of the next judges on “American Idol” and show producer Nigel Lythgoe is actually considering it.

“Magic Mike” star Channing Tatum is in talks to star in and produce a movie about famous 1970s stuntman Evel Knievel, based on Stuart Barker’s book “Life of Evel.” Newly named “50 Shades of Grey” producers Michael De Luca and Dana Brunetti would also serve as producers on the flick.

Sienna Miller, 30. and her boyfriend Tom Sturidge, 26, welcomed a baby girl named Marlowe over the weekend in London.

Aerosmith has just debuted “Legendary Child,” their first music video in eight years. The single is off the band’s first new studio album in more than a decade. Watch below.

