Sofia Vergara Dyed Her Famous Brown Hair Blonde

Colombian beauty Sofia Vergara is known for her long brown locks, but it’s surprisingly not the Emmy-winning “Modern Family” star’s natural hair colour.



The 40-year-old actress was actually born blonde, but has said she dyed her hair because “It didn’t match the Hollywood stereotype for a Latina woman.”

At the time, Vergara also added, “I think I should have always had dark hair.”

Looks like she changed her mind because on Tuesday, Vergara posted a photo of herself with a much lighter ‘do.

The picture has over 33K “likes” on Instagram. What do you think of Vergara going back to her roots?

Here’s what Vergara looked like with her famously darker ‘do:

But here she is in her first Pepsi commercial at age 17 showing off her naturally lighter locks:

Watch the spot here:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.