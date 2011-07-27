How Sofia Vergara Could Destroy Her Boyfriend's Senate Run

Between her Emmy nomination and her Pepsi campaign, “Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara is having quite a year.



But the attention she’s been getting over the past week has more to do with her famous boyfriend, Florida businessman Nick Loeb.

Loeb’s been dropping serious hints that he’ll make a run for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Florida Democrat Bill Nelson.

Nelson’s would-be opponent, Republican Mike Haridopolos, recently dropped out of the running.

With that in mind, it’s hard to decide if having Vergara at his side is net loss or net gain.

What’s working against the link?

It has nothing to do with her being foreign-born — or even the racy Flickr pics some opponent’s boring strategist will eventually plaster everywhere, whining that they’re in conflict with “values.”

The problem is that Republican strategists already see Loeb as slick, too taken with the world of Hollywood — one strategist called him a “glorified playboy.”

And though he’s protested that perception, he’s not actually doing much to combat it.

Exhibit A: there’s more of Vergara in Loeb’s Twitpic profile photos than there is Loeb.

Exhibit B: He can’t resist tweeting things like this — and (for all the colorblind fans out there, we assume) captioning them “on the red carpet.”

Exhibit C: Vergara’s own photo stream is a veritable goldmine of partying pics.

We’re not saying Loeb has done anything wrong — he’s a private citizen with a girlfriend who happens to be gorgeous, talented and famous.

All we’re saying is that if he does run, the whole I’m-just-like-you-Florida hill is looking like a pretty steep climb.

Anyway, Loeb has until at least Sept. 18 to figure it out.

He said he won’t make any announcements until after the Emmys.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.