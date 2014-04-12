HOUSE OF THE DAY: Sofia Vergara Just Bought A $US10.6 Million Villa In Beverly Hills

Soon-to-be -married “Modern Family” actress Sofia Vergara just dropped $US10.6 million on a villa in the heart of Beverly Hills, according to Trulia.

The 11,400-square-foot home has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, including a master suite with separate his and hers closets and a balcony terrace. The estate grounds include a pool, spa and room for two maids to live.

The Colombian-born beauty is the highest-paid actress on television for the second year in a row, according to Forbes, bringing in $US30 million between June 2012 and June 2013. Her fiance is businessman Nick Loeb who is related to the founders of Lehman Brothers and his uncle is the late Canadian Billionaire Edgar Bronfman, Sr.

Sofia Vergara's new villa sits in Beverly Hills.

It includes a sprawling entryway.

The home spans 11,400 square feet.

There's an entertainment room with a place to screen movies and play cards.

The kitchen-dining room opens onto an outdoor patio perfect for entertaining.

There's a wet bar in the lower level of the house.

As well as a massive, 3,000-bottle wine cellar and tasting room.

Wood ceilings and chandeliers carry through all three levels of the house.

There are seven bedrooms.

The home also includes a gym and a sauna.

In the backyard, there's a lushly landscaped pool and patio.

This outdoor patio with fireplace is great for entertaining in all weather.

