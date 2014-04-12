HOUSE OF THE DAY: Sofia Vergara Just Bought A $US10.6 Million Villa In Beverly Hills

Soon-to-be -married “Modern Family” actress Sofia Vergara just dropped $US10.6 million on a villa in the heart of Beverly Hills, according to Trulia.

The 11,400-square-foot home has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, including a master suite with separate his and hers closets and a balcony terrace. The estate grounds include a pool, spa and room for two maids to live.

The Colombian-born beauty is the highest-paid actress on television for the second year in a row, according to Forbes, bringing in $US30 million between June 2012 and June 2013. Her fiance is businessman Nick Loeb who is related to the founders of Lehman Brothers and his uncle is the late Canadian Billionaire Edgar Bronfman, Sr.

