This 'Modern Family' Star Is Getting A Reality Show On YouTube

Sofia Vergara and Wilmer Valderrama are among the talent contributing to Electus’ new YouTube channel NuevOn, the company said Monday.NuevOn (Spanish for “New On,” more or less), which launches on Monday, will offer “high-impact, buzz-worthy programming almost entirely in Spanish,” according to Electus. The channel was conceptualized with Electus in partnership with Latin World Entertainment CEO Luis Balaguer and will target “young, multi-cultural Latinos.”



Vergara’s contribution to the channel is “Mi Vida Con Toty,” a “loud, in-your-face reality series” that features the “Modern Family” star and her 20-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, as he chronicles his mother’s “Hollywood Latino life.” New episodes will premiere every Thursday.

“Awake” star Valderrama, meanwhile, created and executive-produces “King of the Floor,” a reality competition series that will grant viewers “a rarely seen glimpse into the elusive world of underground break dancing.” The series will premiere sometime in the coming months.

Also on the NuevOn slate: “Archivos Mortales,” a scripted thriller in the “Paranormal Activity” vein that will follow two journalism students as they attempt to complete a research project on a San Juan tradition where “the devil comes to take some souls.” The project goes awry when “a terrible past comes back to haunt” the student journalists. The series will air Fridays.

The channel’s current roster is fleshed out by the entertainment news/gossip show “Feim Fix,” with host Felipe Viel; “Yes You Can With Chaban,” which features formerly overweight soap-opera star Alejandro Chaban sharing weight-loss tips; and “Turn It On,” which will present weekly highlights from the channel’s programming.

NuevOn’s full talent and programming slate will be announced in the coming weeks.

