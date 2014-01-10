Sofia Vergara And Jimmy Kimmel Read Mean Internet Comments About Themselves

“Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last night, but things took a turn for the worst when the two decided to read mean comments about the other.

The pair traded barbs such as, “Sofia Vergara has a man jaw. LOL. It’s just something that annoys me,” and “I hate Jimmy Kimmel. He has squinty eyes and a gape mouth that never really closes.”

Hear the real insults pulled from Internet comments below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

