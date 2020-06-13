A solar-powered boat will transport guests to an ultra-luxury resort in Bora Bora — see how it works

Soel Yachts Soel Shuttle 14.

Dutch company Soel Yachts is releasing a line of solar-powered water shuttles.

Two ferries in the Soel Shuttle 14 line are under construction for a resort in Bora Bora

They are designed for luxury private tours or transporting up to 24 guests to a resort surrounded by water.

Luxury travel isn’t just about top-tier accommodations and Michelin starred restaurants; travellers who can afford it are also interested in sustainability.

Soel Yachts, a Dutch company specializing in solar yachts, announced its Soel Shuttle 14 line, now under construction. The shuttle is another way to make the experience of staying in a luxury resort something guests can feel good about from beginning to end when even the boat from the mainland to the resort is sustainable and emission-free.

Sustainable travel can have different meanings, including trips that take into account the impact on communities they affect. In Soel Yachts’ case, the company emphasises that the solar-powered yachts are silent and don’t rely on fossil fuels, meaning that they have a minimal impact on pristine waters and wildlife compared to traditional boats.

Soel Yachts first released a solar-powered model in 2015, the SoelCat 12. Since then, the line has expanded to include this shuttle, with plans to eventually build a sustainable floating island. Here’s a closer look at the Soel Shuttle 14.

Soel Yachts describes the ferry as a “sustainable water taxi.”

This model isn’t a yacht designed for staying on for extended periods of time, like some of the company’s other models. Rather, it is for transporting guests over water, like to a luxury resort.

Two models are under construction for a resort in Bora Bora, both about 46 feet long and able to accommodate 24 passengers.

The design is scalable, though, and the company says it has plans to deliver different sizes to any destination in the world.

The interior is also customisable. One option is benches and storage to get guests to a resort efficiently.

Or, buyers might choose a more luxurious seating arrangement to make private tours more comfortable.

As a solar electric ferry, the Soel Shuttle 14 is silent and doesn’t emit any pollution that would disturb the pristine environment.

The ferry is seen here next to the SoelCat 12, a catamaran that can take 12 guests on sunset cruises at the same Bora Bora resort.

Both are sustainable, relying on solar power rather than fossil fuels, using technology the company has been improving for years.

“Our clients want to be autonomous and no longer rely on the availability of diesel and petrol, while still approaching the performance of conventional powered boats,” Soel exec Linda Brembs said. The Soel Shuttle 14 can go up to 14 knots.

Though the models currently under construction are for a Polynesian resort, the shuttle could also be used in rivers, lakes, or other coastal areas.

