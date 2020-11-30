This solar-powered yacht has a range of 56 nautical miles and is designed for weekend cruises — take a look

Soel Yachts Soel Senses 48.

Dutch company Soel Yachts just added another yacht to its a line of solar-powered vehicles.

The Soel Senses 48 is a 48 foot catamaran.

It can sleep up to eight passengers, and is designed for private ownership.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Travel, including luxury travel, looks different this year than in the recent past, thanks to COVID-19. Now, private travel in your own car or boat looks much more appealing than sharing a cruise ship or resort with strangers, any of whom could be carrying a virus.

Even despite the harsh economic effects of COVID-19 and lockdowns, the global luxury travel market is predicted to grow by $US213 billion by 2024.

Soel Yachts, a Dutch company specializing in solar yachts, announced a new solar-powered yacht, the Soel Senses 48. The company also appeals to the interest in sustainability customers might have, as an emission-free vehicle that they don’t have to feel guilty about.

Sustainable travel can have different meanings, including trips that take into account the impact on communities they affect. In Soel Yachts’ case, the company emphasises that the solar-powered yachts are silent and don’t rely on fossil fuels, meaning that they have a minimal impact on pristine waters and wildlife compared to traditional boats.

Soel Yachts first released a solar-powered model in 2015, the SoelCat 12. Since then, the line has expanded to include the Soel Shuttle 14 to take guests to a Bora Bora resort, with plans to eventually build a sustainable floating island. The Soel Senses 48 is the newest addition to the lineup.

Soel Yachts describes the vessel as the “ideal luxury weekend cruiser.”

Soel Yachts Soel Senses 48.

“We’ve developed a number of electric boats for our commercial resort clients, but recently we’ve noticed a real hunger in the market for a private leisure model” Managing Director Joep Koster said in a press release.

Soel Yachts Soel Senses 48.

The yacht is 48 feet long, and can sleep eight passengers, enough for a family, or some friends on a weekend getaway.

Soel Yachts Soel Senses 48.

Unlike the other shuttle designs from the company, this model is designed to spend extended time aboard. It has multiple lounge spaces.

Soel Yachts Soel Senses 48.

One deck has room for sunbathing or taking in the view.

Soel Yachts Soel Senses 48.

Then inside is the salon, with the rear deck on the other side. The salon is fully enclosed.

Soel Yachts Soel Senses 48.

These leisure spaces can be separated by bi-folding doors or opened up into a large space for eating or lounging.

Soel Yachts Soel Senses 48.

A bar and the helm are located in this area as well.

Soel Yachts Soel Senses 48.

Each hull has a double bed and en suite bathroom, with extra space in the salon for guests.

Soel Yachts Soel Senses 48.

The yacht is completely free of fossil fuels, with rooftop solar panels and a custom battery system.

Soel Yachts Soel Senses 48.

With a cruising speed of 10 knots and max speed of 18 knots, the Soel Senses 48 has a range of 56 nautical miles.

Soel Yachts Soel Senses 48.

Like Soel Yachts’ other offerings, quiet cruising is one of the selling points.

Soel Yachts Soel Senses 48.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.