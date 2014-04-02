We Compared SodaStream Cola To Coke -- Here's What People Liked Better

&lt;div&gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&lt;/div&gt; SodaStream helps you make seltzer water and soda right at home. It's all the rage right now, and it's supposed to be easier on the environment and better for the consumer. What we really want to know, though, is how the taste of SodaStream sodas compares to that of brand-name products. So we got a bunch of our co-workers involved in a taste test comparing the SodaStream Cola against Coca-Cola. Produced by Will Wei. Additional Camera by Justin Gmoser.

