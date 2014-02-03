Scarlett Johansson Makes Fun Of The SodaStream Controversy In Super Bowl Ad

For a soda manufacturing kit company, SodaStream sure knows how to start a controversy.

The brand got the first draft of its Super Bowl ad banned two years in a row for directly attacking Coca-Cola and Pepsi, two major Super Bowl sponsors.

This year’s ad stars the new SodaStream “global brand ambassador” Scarlett Johansson, who ended the initial edit (and the current online version) with “Sorry, Coke and Pepsi.”

The televised version replaced that with “If only I could make this message go viral,” referring to the environmental and health benefits of using SodaStream compared buying from the soda giants. And between the new version and the old one, a separate controversy sprang up about the location of the Israeli company’s factory location in the Palestinian West Bank.

Here’s the “uncensored” version:

Humanaut produced the ad, and CP+B co-founder Alex Bogusky served as an additional creative director.

