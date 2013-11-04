SodaStream Is Coming Back To The Super Bowl With Another Ad Targeting Coke And Pepsi [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

At-home soda-making machine SodaStream will return to the Super Bowl this year with another ad targeting industry giants Coca-Cola and Pepsi. The first ad it pitched last year was refused by CBS, reportedly for being too much of a direct attack on Coke and Pepsi. But got 5 million views on YouTube from the ensuing controversy. Here’s last year’s rejected spot:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Nascar is launching its first big digital push to reach multicultural and millennial audiences. The racing league is encouraging fans to tweet #whatdriversneed to cheer on their favourite drivers.

JWT New York co-chief creative officer Matt MacDonald has left the firm after 18 months in the position to serve as executive creative director on the AT&T account for BBDO.

The Interactive Advertising Bureau released a white paper on how to use cookies to augment mobile campaigns. The IAB says that while mobile cookies have some limitations, it’s wrong to assume that cookies do not work on mobile devices.

APCO has closed the Amsterdam office of StrawberryFrog, the agency it purchased in 2012. About 20 people were affected by the move.

Fashion bloggers are eagerly awaiting an opportunity to monetise Instagram posts with links that allow users to purchase the articles of clothing worn by their models.

Ad Age charts which marketers will sponsor some of the biggest athletic superstars at the upcoming Winter Olympics in Russia.

Commerce Bank appointed Olson as its agency of record.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.