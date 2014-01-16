SodaStream Hopes Scarlett Johansson Can Revive Its Brand During The Super Bowl

SodaStream Scarlett Johansson is SodaStream’s first international spokesperson.

SodaStream is starting the year in a rut, but it is hoping that its upcoming Super Bowl ad with Scarlett Johansson can revive sales in the United States.

The Israeli soda kit manufacturer announced that Johansson would be the brand’s first “global brand ambassador” on Jan. 10, but the news was quickly overshadowed by another announcement three days later from CEO Daniel Birnbaum:

Despite achieving all-time record sales, we failed to deliver our profit targets and are disappointed in our fourth quarter performance… These preliminary results reflect a challenging holiday selling season in the U.S. …

After this news, the stock plummeted 26 per cent to $US36.94.

This is in sharp contrast to where the company was a year ago, when news of its first Super Bowl commercial brought the stock up to a five-month high. The stock was at a 17-month high a week before the game.

SodaStream’s upcoming ad will be based on the concept “better bubbles made by you.” ScarJo said she doesn’t feel like she’s being wasteful when she uses the carbonation system, but Birnbaum said “green” concerns will not be a focus of the Super Bowl spot.

“I think it was a natural partnership because I’ve been using SodaStream for five to six years,” Johansson said.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming ad, which will premiere on Feb. 2 during Super Bowl XLVIII:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The 30-second ad will run during the fourth quarter.

It will be produced by the new agency Humanaut, and CP+B co-founder Alex Bogusky has signed on as creative consultant.

Judging from the preview, it is hard to tell whether the commercial will be as “edgy” as Birnbaum said it would be when he announced SodaStream’s participation in the game late last year.

But his recent interview with the New York Times suggests it will be much tamer than last year’s ad, which indirectly attacked the two biggest names in the carbonated soda industry.

“I don’t need to talk about Coke or Pepsi to legitimise our story,” Birnbaum said, but added that there will be a “subtle acknowledgment of the competition of the beverage industry.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.