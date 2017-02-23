SodaStream is issuing a massive recall in the US

SodaStream is recalling about 58,600 plastic bottles in the US and Canada because they might explode under pressure. The company, which sells its popular sparkling water makers for around $US99, announced the recall Tuesday and is offering customers a full refund for the bottles.

The recall only affects one model of SodaStream’s carbonating bottles which isn’t available in Australia. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled bottles are blue-tinted with a blue cap and blue base, and can hold 1 litre of water. The bottles say “SodaStream” and “Dishwasher safe” on them and have an expiration date of 4/2020 printed on the bottle’s warning label.

According to the recall, the bottles haven’t caused any reported injuries.

The bottles sold for about $US15 between February of last year and January of this year. If you own the bottle being recalled, contact SodaStream directly via its website to get your money back.

