A Stock Everyone Loves To Short Is Exploding Higher After Blowout Earnings

Revenue for home soda carbonator SodaStream popped 39% to €58.3 million, or $78.4 million, as unit sales increased 60% to 717,000.

Earnings per share came in above analyst expectations, up 130% year-on-year to €0.42. Analysts were looking for just €0.25.

The company also reported:

Revenue from soda makers increased 54% to €29.1million

Revenue from consumables increased 26% to €28.3 million

flavour units increased 8% to 4.4 million

CO2 refill units increased 22% to 3.2 million

Americas revenues increased 124% to €18.5 million

Americas soda maker units increased 155%

Americas consumables revenue increased 117%

Daniel Birnbaum, the company’s CEO, also guided higher for the fourth quarter and full year, as sales momentum continues. SodaStream expects revenue for the year to increase by 36% compared to 2010, up from 30% forecasts earlier this year.

“Our third quarter operating performance was the highest ever in the history of the Company for sales and profitability. This was led by exceptional growth in the Americas, where we sold 267,000 soda makers, growing our installed base through an expanding network of retail partners,” he said.

The company sells its goods through Bloomingdale’s, Williams-Sonoma, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Costco.

Shares are up more than 11% in pre-market trading.

