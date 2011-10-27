Sodastream Shares Plummet After A New Competitor Emerges And Totally Copies Their Website

Photo: Sodastream

Shares of Sodastream are down more than 8% today.CNBC’s Herb Greenberg attributes the sell-off to the launch of a competing product called the Primo Flavorstation.



Primo has been selling water dispensers since 2004. But its new Flavorstation will be the first major competitor to Sodastream in the carbonated beverage appliance market.

Greenberg’s rationale makes sense because Primo Water Corporation’s stock is up 2% today.

However, Greenberg forgot to mention the part about Primo copying Sodastream’s website.

