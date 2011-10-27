Sodastream Shares Plummet After A New Competitor Emerges And Totally Copies Their Website

Sam Ro
Sodastream

Photo: Sodastream

Shares of Sodastream are down more than 8% today.CNBC’s Herb Greenberg attributes the sell-off to the launch of a competing product called the Primo Flavorstation.

Primo has been selling water dispensers since 2004.  But its new Flavorstation will be the first major competitor to Sodastream in the carbonated beverage appliance market.

Greenberg’s rationale makes sense because Primo Water Corporation’s stock is up 2% today.

However, Greenberg forgot to mention the part about Primo copying Sodastream’s website.

Here's Sodastream's homepage.

And here's Primo's homepage.

Sodastream offers a bunch of flavours.

And so does Primo.

Enjoy Sodastream with your family.

Enjoy Primo with your family.

You can enjoy Sodastream at home with your spouse.

You can enjoy Primo with your spouse while out and about.

The 16 Stocks That Investors Are Shorting Like Crazy>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.