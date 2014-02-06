SODASTREAM IS TANKING

Sodastream was down as much as 13% after hours.

This comes after Coca-Cola announced that it is taking a 10% stake in Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

Green Mountain filed an application to register a product called “Karbon,” which would be used with machines to produce cold water, soda and carbonated beverages.

Here’s the line in the press release that has investors freaking out.

“With The Coca-Cola Company as a global strategic partner in our multi-brand at-home Keurig Cold beverage system, we believe there is significant opportunity to premiumize and accelerate growth in the cold beverage category by empowering consumers with an innovative, convenient way to freshly prepare their favourite cold beverages at the push of a button,” said Brian P. Kelley CEO of GMCR.

