SODASTREAM SHARES EXPLODE

SodaStream is said to be in talks with an investment firm to go private, reports Bloomberg.

Following the report shares of SodaStream were up as much as 18%.

Bloomberg’s David Wainer and Manuel Baigorri, citing people familiar with the matter, report that the deal could value the at-home soda maker at about $US40 per share.

SodaStream, which is one of the most heavily shorted stocks in the market with about 33% of the stock’s float currently held short, according to data from FinViz, has been one of the market’s most volatile stocks in recent years.

In February, after Coca-Cola announced a deal to take a 10% stake in Keurig, SodaStream shares plummeted.

Earlier this year, an April report from Israeli financial publication Calcalist said Pepsi was in talks to take a stake in the company.

And since Coke took a stake in Keurig — and announced plans to develop a brewing system to brew cold drinks at home — many in the market have speculated that Pepsi could be a natural partner for SodaStream, though nothing official has emerged to date.

