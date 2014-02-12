SodaStream Is On A Tear

YouTube Sodastream spokesperson Scarlett Johansson

SodaStream shares are 7% today.

They’re now up 19% since February 5, when Coca-Cola announced that it was taking a 10% stake in Green Mountain Coffee Roasters. At the time shares tanked in after-hours trading.

The strategic partnership would allowed them to “empower consumers with an innovative, convenient way to freshly prepare their favourite cold beverages at the push of a button.” It was initially believed that this would hurt SodaStream, which makes home carbonation products.

Since then, there has been some chatter about whether PepsiCo will buy SodaStream.

Yesterday, SodaStream annouced that it partnered with Skinnygirl to make a new string of flavours just for SodaStream. This is expected to be available in the second half of 2014.

Year-to-date however SodaStream shares are down nearly 13%. Sodastream shares took a hit in January after the company announced disappoiting year-end figures.

Here’s a trajectory of SodaStream’s share prices since the announcement:

