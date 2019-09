A reminder of how weird markets are.



Today on CNBC, Jim Cramer and Herb Greenberg held a blind taste test to see how good homemade soda from SodaStream actually is. Turns out, Herb Greenberg liked the SodaStream soda more than he expected to.

The stock instantly went wild.



