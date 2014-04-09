Soda Consumption Keeps Declining In The US, Especially Diet Soda

Morgan Stanley is out with a new note explaining some secular headwinds for Coca-Cola, and the problem couldn’t be more clear.

People are just drinking less and less soda.

There really isn’t much mystery to it. Some of it probably has to do with the well-known awareness about sugar and its health affects. And some of it has to do with the rise of alternatives, like energy drinks.

These two charts tell the tale of the tpe.

Bad news for Coke. Good news for American waistlines.

