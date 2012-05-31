SODA BAN IS COMING: Mike Bloomberg Is Going To Take Away Your Big Gulp

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Want to get a giant soda at an upcoming Yankee game? Better do it quick.



New York City is planning on a ban of large sodas and other sugary drinks, according to a report from the New York Times.

New York City plans to enact a far-reaching ban on the sale of large sodas and other sugary drinks at restaurants, movie theatres and street carts, in the most ambitious effort yet by the Bloomberg administration to combat rising obesity.

Basically it will apply to anything over 16 ounces and sold for direct consumption. (You’ll still be able to get a 2 liter bottle of soda for home). It could go into effect as soon as next March.

Bloomberg’s mayoralty is already famous for instituting an indoor smoking ban in almost all restaurants and bars and a trans-fat ban. But his health-conscious administration is now proposing that this soda ban will help combat obesity. From the report:

“Obesity is a nationwide problem, and all over the United States, public health officials are wringing their hands saying, ‘Oh, this is terrible,’ ” Mr. Bloomberg said in an interview on Wednesday in the Governor’s Room at City Hall.

“New York City is not about wringing your hands; it’s about doing something,” he said. “I think that’s what the public wants the mayor to do.”

Of course there could be huge winners and losers in the drink market, The report hints at this:

The ban would not apply to drinks with fewer than 25 calories per 8-ounce serving, like zero-calorie Vitamin Waters and unsweetened iced teas, as well as diet sodas.

New York’s smoking ban was in the vanguard nearly a decade ago, and similar bans have gone into effect in cities all over the planet. We’ll see if the soda ban catches on.

