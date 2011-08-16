Corrected: Société Générale Highly Leveraged

France’s No. 2 bank, Société Générale, has a high leverage rate of 28:1 according to internal numbers, and 23:1 according to US GAAP netting conventions . This article has been corrected after receiving information from Société Générale.





Also BNP Paribas isn’t far behind. These new calculations provide serious reasons to worry.

Read the rest of the article Corrected: Société Générale Highly Leverged

Read more posts on ForexCrunch »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.