Société Générale Bankrupt? rumours Send EUR/USD Down

There are persistent rumours that the French bank Société Générale is going under, or on the brink of bankruptcy. There are various sources, but they are not necessarily independent and nothing is confirmed yet. Here are 7 point related to this story.



Italian and French bank shares collapsed. Trading was halted on some of these shares. EUR/USD feels this strongly: It plunge around 200 pips from around 1.44 to 1.4190 at the time of writing.

