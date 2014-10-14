These Award-Winning Photographs Show Life 'At Home' On Earth

Every year, the Society of Biology holds two competitions for amateur photographers, one for those over the age of 18 and one for those under. Each year, the impressive photographs and photographers are awarded prizes, including around $US1,200 for over-18 and around $US600 for those shooters under 18.

For this year’s competition, the judges decided on the theme of “Home, Habitat, and Shelter,” and all the photos play on that concept of where nature seeks haven.

After receiving over 800 submissions, the judges have whittled them down to a short list of 12 photographs, which we share with you here.

One of the judges, Tim Harris of the Nature Picture Library, said, “It was refreshing to see some unusual and imaginative interpretations of this year’s theme, and especially some which related the theme to man as well as animals.”

Winners will be announced Oct. 14, as part of Biology Week. For more information, check out the Society of Biology’s website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.