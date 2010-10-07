SocGen Kindly Says It Won't Ask Kerviel For The $6.8 Billion

Societe Generale have decided not to make rogue trader Jerome Kerviel pay them the €4.9 billion ($6.8 billion) in damages suggested by French court, according to Europe1.



The bank is, however, open to cutting a deal with Kerviel that he could pay, so he’s not getting off with just the prison sentence.

How gracious of them.

Yesterday, Kerviel was sentenced to three years in prison and the €4.9 billion fine for going over his trading positions while at Societe Generale.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.