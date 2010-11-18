SocGen Explains How To Value Gold And Why You Want To Own It

Societe Generale have put together a report on how to value gold, in comparison with a variety of other assets and market influencers.



The breakdown looks at the relationship between gold and multiple currencies, between gold and dollar debasement, gold and inflation, and gold and the bond market.

For anyone interesting in investing in the asset, the breakdown offers a clear view of the reasons you may want to invest in gold and some of the influencers you need watch before you jump in.

