HERE IT IS: SocGen's Famous Chart With The Swans

Elena Holodny

Societe Generale is out with its latest quarterly chart of “swan” risks.

“Black swan” events are those that have a low chance of actually occurring, but could seriously rock the economy and the markets if they do occur.

Although China hard landing is still a significant downside risk, it’s no longer the biggest one. Now, with a probability of 30%, the further eurozone area deterioration is what has the potential to really upset the markets, according to SocGen.

“Geopolitical risks are numerous; the most significant risk at the current picture for financial markets is the Russia-Ukraine crisis,” according to the report.

The biggest upside risk, according to SocGen, is a lift from even lower oil prices. But it could also pose a threat:

“While a lower oil price is an upside risk to growth, on the flipside it may intensify some of the geopolitical stress. We place a 40% probability on oil prices shifting to a new low to average $US70/b in 2015. Much will depend on OPEC… and the next meeting is on 27 November,” according to SocGen.

Check out the all swans below.

Screen Shot 2014 11 25 at 8.15.39 AMSociete Generale

