HERE IT IS: SocGen's Famous Chart With The Black Swans

The analysts at Societe Generale published their latest quarterly Global Economic Outlook report this week.



As usual, it includes an update to their chart of black swan risks. These are the unlikely events that could rock the economy and financial markets.

“On balance, risks to our Global Economic Outlook remain biased to the downside,” they write. “Feedback loops from markets to the real economy (as opposed to the other direction) feature more prominently in our new Swan Chart, highlighting the major risk factors.”

Societe Generale

