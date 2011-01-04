SocGen's 6 Huge Macro Themes For 2011

Theme: European leaders will need to form a fiscal union to deal with the deluge of new sovereign and bank funding in 2011. But Germany continues to focus on further austerity as the solution to the crisis. The result will be further political uncertainty across the eurozone, as more strikes and protests occur.

Potential outcomes: European leaders will either muddle through the year, eventually arriving at the solution of a tighter fiscal union or they will tighten the union ahead of schedule, with measures including e-bonds.

Source: Societe Generale