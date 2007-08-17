Socialtext Bets Big Banks Want Wikis; Expands In NY

Valley-based Socialtext, which sells wikis to companies like Nokia, Ziff Davis, and Kodak, has expanded to New York. Omar Divina recently joined the company as general account manager and will lead sales efforts within NY’s financial services sector.



The company’s investors include Draper Fisher Jurvetson, German software giant SAP, and eBay founder Pierre Omidyar’s venture fund. In June, Socialtext raised $3 million toward a $6.5 million Series C round, says Mashable.

