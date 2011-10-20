Hey Twitter Junkies: Score A Free Ticket To Social Media Analytics

Photo: Youtube

Foursquare, SAP, Pepsi, and Johnson and Johnson are among the companies you’ll hear from at Business Insider’s upcoming Social Media Analytics Conference, taking place Nov. 1, 2011, in New York. To address the question: “How do you measure success in social media?” we’ve assembled a roster of smart brands, technologists, academics, and strategists.Want to attend the event on us? We’re inviting professionals from brands and agencies to help us make sure the marketing and solutions community knows about Social Media Analytics. You can win access to the event’s super-powered agenda and cocktail networking reception by spreading the word in the Twittersphere. Read on for details.



Speakers at Social Media Analytics include:

Bonin Bough, Global Head of Digital for PepsiCo, on leveraging and measuring social media from a brand perspective

Christopher Frank, VP B-to-B and Communications Research at American Express, and author of the well-reviewed new book “Drinking from the Fire Hose: Making Smarter Decisions without Drowning in Information,” on how to approach your data without being overwhelmed

Mike Lazerow, CEO of Buddy Media, and Chris Copeland, CEO of GroupM Search, among other folks, on optimising content for social media and sharing

Eric Kuhn, Agent, Social Media, United Talent Agency on “Social Media in Hollywood: Secrets to Success and Stumbles to Avoid”

Want to attend? Here’s how:

Tweet out why you’re looking forward to #SocialMediaAnalytics and let @BI_SocialMedia know you’re spreading the word. (See our agenda for more reasons to be excited.) And check out @BI_SocialMedia for a discount code exclusive to Twitter.

We’ll get back to winners soon.

Too much effort? Tickets are also on sale, the old-fashioned way.

We hope to see you there in a few weeks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.