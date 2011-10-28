Here Are Three Crucial Questions About Social Media That We'll Examine Next Week

How do you measure success in social media? Hint: it’s not by how often you post on Twitter. Rather, it’s by knowing the approach with the highest ROI.



Are you tracking your efforts effectively? Do you know how to parse the data? Does your strategy align with business goals?

Join us next week at Social Media Analytics, an intense half-day conference focused on increasing ROI through smart measurement in social media. Social Media Analytics convenes major brands, technology solutions providers, marketers, and experts from academia and politics to discuss successful social media strategy. The event takes place Nov. 1, 2011, at the Helen Mills theatre in New York City.

Hear from Johnson & Johnson and PepsiCo on their strategies and goals. Watch Klout, Clickable, and Shoutlet demo the latest tools for measuring and improving your effectiveness on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, search, and more. Network with industry colleagues over coffee and cocktails.

Tickets are on sale now.

How Do You Cut Down on Data Overload? As the world grows more connected, the pile of data grows higher. Metrics are multiplying as fast as Web users, mobile devices, and social media members. Ever been in a meeting with a chart that shows rapid growth in Twitter followers or Facebook fans -- without linking those results with strategic objectives? Or, more simply, have you studied a graph or list of data -- or several dozen -- until the number and labels began to blur? Christopher Frank and Paul Magnone, authors of 'Drinking from the Fire Hose: Making Smarter Decisions Without Drowning in Information,' will be speaking at Social Media Analytics on getting smarter about data management. Even data mavens may hone their techniques. How Should Social Media Influence Your Content Strategy? Move over, SEO. Now there's sharing, liking, friending, tweeting, and many more ways for your content to reach potential customers. How do you build the power of social media into content strategy? We're giving this question a close look with an amazing group of speakers at Social Media Analytics, including: Jim Bankoff, CEO, SB Nation (pictured)

Chris Copeland, CEO, GroupM Search, Americas

Dina Freeman, Social Media Director, BabyCenter (Johnson & Johnson)

David Kidder, CEO, Clickable

Mike Lazerow, CEO, Buddy Media

Bill Lederer, CEO, Kantar Video Check out our agenda for the full line-up. How Do You Find Out What People Are Saying In Real-Time About You? Social is the canary in the coal mine. When bad news hits, the Twittersphere is abuzz with reaction long before major news outlets. It's the same with your service or product: any negative experience is an opportunity for a social-media shout-out from the consumer. Proactive firms need to be following real-time developments to prevent reputation or sales damage. (Just ask JetBlue about keeping customers happy.) Trending search terms will also reveal unfolding events. But how do you follow the real-time clickstream and always-on chatter? Peter Stern, CEO of Bit.ly, will give a special presentation on this question at Social Media Analytics. Want to get real-time savvier? Join us! Convinced Yet? Hungry for more? Attend the event. Here's a preview of additional speakers and themes from our agenda: PepsiCo's head of digital, Bonin Bough, sharing how the brand steers strategy. How does a company with $97 billion in market cap engage directly with fans? How does it know when it's succeeding?

Insight from Gilt Groupe on why they post their sales to Facebook first, and other social-media strategy. What leverage does that give the uber-hot startup? Jason John, marketing chief, will dish.

Why does Mashable use eight different social-media measurements? Find out more from entertainment editor Christina Warren, in a discussion moderated by NYU's Adam Penenberg, author of Viral Loop.

What if you're not working with consumers, but rather big businesses? Ted Sapountzis of SAP will give expert insight on the major issues in b-to-b analytics, including metrics that are helpful in talking to the enterprise, as well as in-house vs. out-sourcing: which social-media expertise you need to have in-house, and when you need to call in a service vendor or platform.

Enjoy ample time to network with industry peers over coffee, then cocktails. And much more. Grab tickets for Social Media Analytics, taking place Nov. 1, 2011, at the Helen Mills theatre in Manhattan and join us for a fascinating afternoon that can boost your social-media ROI.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.