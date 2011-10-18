Hear From Foursquare, Hollywood, And The Obama Campaign At Social Media Analytics

Eric Friedman, Director Business Development, Foursquare

Foursquare, the Obama Campaign, and a Hollywood agent will reveal how they get and measure results in social media at “Social Media Analytics,” Business Insider’s industry summit taking place November 1, 2011, in New York. The event dives deep into the question: “How do you measure success in social media?” New speakers were confirmed this week.



UPDATED: Speakers confirmed recently include:

The Interactive Advertising Bureau’s social-media ambassador and pro, Seneca Mudd, who is director of industry initiatives

Dina Freeman, social media director at BabyCenter, Johnson & Johnson’s powerhouse site geared to mothers.

How does the IAB explain the ROI of social advertising? How does a major player in the consumer market use social to reach their fans and promote the brand? Hear more onstage!

Additional themes include:

Social in the post-PC world How to think about and measure social media for smartphones, iPads, connected TVs, apps, and HTML5 web Hear from Eric Friedman, Director of Business Development, Foursquare.

Social Media in Hollywood: Secrets to Success and Stumbles to Avoid Insider Secrets shared by: Eric Kuhn, Agent, Social Media, United Talent Agency.

Insights from the Campaign Trail: Three Major Measurement Challenges for the Next Decade Special Presentation from: Amy Gershkoff, Director of Media Planning, Obama for America.

Social Media Analytics aims to provide actionable insight for digital marketers, media strategists, agency planners, and anyone with a vested interest in social media.

The event is also geared to connect technology solutions providers with the brands and buyers who would benefit from using their services.

Tickets are still available online, and Twitter users can follow BI_SocialMedia to receive their discount code.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.