Score Free Tickets To The Social Media Analytics Conference

We’re giving away 10 free tickets to our Social Media Analytics conference, the place to learn how to measure your social-media impact and generate ROI.



From Facebook to Twitter, Foursquare, YouTube, Google+, LinkedIn, and more, the social web is ingrained across all age groups and demographics. That means smart marketers have integrated these tools into strategy. But even the savviest are left with educated guesswork when it comes to impact: there is no industry standard in measuring social media’s ROI.

That’s why we’ve created Social Media Analytics: to explore these questions. The conference takes place in the afternoon of November 1, 2011, at the Helen Mills theatre in New York.

Speakers include Christopher Frank of American Express, Chris Copeland of Group M, Michael Lazerow of Buddy Media, David Kidder of Clickable, and more.

We’re offering 10 free tickets to marketing experts. Do you work at a brand? Do you have to know about analytics to do your job? Then email [email protected] and tell us in 50 words or fewer why you need to be there.

Topics covered at the conference include mobile and tablet use, ROI from different platforms and tools, search-engine optimization on social services, and more.

Executives from Fortune 500 companies will weigh in on their successes and needs.

Solutions providers will demo their products.

And experts will share actionable advice. All of this is mixed with time for meeting other attendees and unwinding at our end-of-day reception.

General attendees are welcome to get our early-bird ticket. Hurry! early-bird rate expires September 30.

