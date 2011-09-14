Business Insider's Social Media Analytics Conference Is Coming -- Tickets Available Now!

Photo: Buddy Media

Buddy Media CEO Michael Lazerow is among the industry leaders to speak at Social Media Analytics. Other speakers include:







Find out how to measure the ROI of your social media efforts at Business Insider’s first-ever Social Media Analytics conference on Tuesday, November 1, in New York. This half-day conference will offer an intensive look at the biggest challenge facing marketers and publishers who KNOW they have to make the most of social media: how to measure their success. The conference goes from 1-5pm networking reception at 5pm.

Social media tools are among the quickest, most effective means of reaching consumers. From Facebook to Twitter, Foursquare, YouTube, Google+, LinkedIn, and more, the social web is ingrained across all age groups and demographics. Companies have incorporated these tools into their marketing budgets every step of the way.

So now that you’ve embraced social channels, how do you know what’s working? Currently there is no industry standard in measuring social media ROI.

Business Insider’s Social Media Analytics conference will discuss the most effective use of social media in your marketing campaigns and how to determine its ROI. What should you measure: impressions, clicks, followers, circles, likes, shares, buzz, influencers, or all of the above? Learn from Fortune 500 companies and social media experts how to effectively monitor and analyse your social media efforts.

Register today! Thanks to our sponsor TicketLeap, the first 15 people to register will save $200. Act quickly to snap up your spot.

Agenda highlights:

The 40,000 foot view: how social media is changing business

It’s the money, stupid: Getting real ROI out of social media. What to do, which platforms to use, what to measure, which tools to measure with, how to judge success, what to keep doing, what to stop doing

Move over, SEO: How to optimise your content and product for social media and sharing

Social in the post-PC world; how to think about and measure social media for smart phones, iPads, connected TVs, apps, and HTML5 web

See more >>

Who should attend:

Marketers who want to put metrics behind their Twitter, Facebook, and other social efforts

Publishers interested in learning how to maximise their social efforts

Consultants and agencies who want to offer their clients a clear ROI picture

Speakers include:

Michael Lazerow, CEO, Buddy Media

Henry Blodget, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider

David Kidder, CEO, Clickable

Adam Penenberg, writer and NYU professor

Jake Levine, Entrepreneur in Residence, betaworks/News.me

Nicholas Carlson, Deputy Editor, Business Insider

Dan Frommer, editor SplatF and contributing editor, Business Insider

and many more to be announced

Click here to register now.

For questions regarding speaking, sponsoring, or attending Business Insider’s Social Media Analytics conference, please email us at [email protected].

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.