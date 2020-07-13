Socially distanced attractions and activities for a road trip across the Pacific Northwest that are actually worth the stop

Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Capilano Suspension Bridge Park in British Columbia, Canada.

With many international travel restrictions in place, travellers are hitting the road, quite literally, for the summer. Travel experts previously told BI that they expect to see vacation trends shift from travelling by plane to that by car and RV.

Here are the top-rated attractions across the Pacific Northwest that are worth a socially distanced visit.

Oregon: Drive through Wildlife Safari in Douglas County, Oregon, to see animals from all over the world without leaving your car.

For about $US20 a person, you can drive slowly through this 4.5-mile park filled with animals from Africa, Asia, and North and South America.

The park, which Trip Advisor reviews say takes about 1.5 hours, is ideal for social distancing because you don’t even have to leave your car — the animals come to you.

Further north in Oregon, towards Portland, explore Silver Falls State Park inside the state’s temperate rainforest.

Pay $US5 for parking and hike the trails and see waterfalls.

Some parts of the park are closed due to the pandemic, like the visitors centre and one of the play areas. Oregon State Parks warns that you may have to turn around if the trails are too crowded.

On the south coast of Oregon, just north of Gold Beach, take a stroll through a garden packed with life-size dinosaur sculptures.

The Prehistoric gardens cost between $US8 and $US12 to enter, depending on your age. Kids under two can go in for free.

Devo S./Yelp

The attraction is currently open, but patrons have to stay six feet apart from other groups, per guidelines set by Governor Kate Brown.

Washington: In Tacoma, Washington, stretch your legs and take some photos at the Chihuly Bridge of Glass.

The 500-foot bridge has thousands of glass sculptures displayed on it and is above an art museum dedicated to glass. Trip Advisor reviews recommend viewing this free attraction at night when it’s lit up.

While it’s partially covered, the attraction is outdoors, making social distancing possible.

West of Seattle, in Olympic National Park, drive up to Hurricane Ridge to take a hike or just enjoy the view.

It costs $US30 per vehicle to get inside the park. Trip Advisor reviews say the view is worth the 17-mile drive up a winding road.

The Hurricane Ridge area reopened after coronavirus-related closures, Penninsula Daily News reported on June 25. A July 10 update from the National Parks Service confirms remains open.

On the eastern border of Washington, pick and purchase some fresh produce at Green Bluff — a cluster of local farms.

Each farm has its own schedule, so be sure to check their individual websites to see if they are open before going. Links to these sites are accessible through the Green Bluff Growers website.

They also might have their own coronavirus safety guidelines. For example, Beck’s Harvest House is open for the summer season, but they are requiring social distancing and offering smiles in place of handshakes.

Idaho: Across Washington’s eastern border, explore the City of Rocks in southern Idaho.

This national reserve is rich with granite rock formations that stretch as high as 70 feet. It is free to enter.

The reserve asked park-goers to social distance and to turn around if the parking lot is full in a Facebook post from late June.

Up in Boise, Idaho, walk through an alley-way-turned-art-gallery.

Freak Alley Gallery is the biggest outdoor gallery of murals in the Northwest, per Trip Advisor.

It’s free to access and outdoors, making social distancing possible.

In east Idaho, catch a movie at the Spud Drive-In in Driggs.

At this drive-in theatre, you can watch a movie from on a gigantic screen from your car and tune in to the film’s audio on the radio.

Tickets cost up to $US9.50 depending on your age. There are new coronavirus-era restrictions, like parking six feet apart and ordering tickets and food online.

British Columbia: Across the border into Canada, take a stroll through British Columbia’s Butchart Gardens.

Non-essential travel into Canada is currently off-limits, and the US Department of State advises against international travel.

The gardens include 55 acres of flowers and other plants from around the world. It costs up to $US35 per person to enter, depending on your age.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are new regulations like limiting how many people can view the gardens at a time and staying six feet apart from other groups.

Northeast of the gardens, walk across a suspension bridge above the Capilano River.

It costs about $US50 to enter, and Trip Advisor reviews say that the views from the bridge are spectacular.

The park reopened in June with coronavirus-era regulations. For example, you must not have left Canada in the last two weeks in order to enter.

