A New York City socialite has hoisted her home onto the market for $65 million

Shafi Roepers, New York City socialite and ex-wife of hedge fund billionaire Alexander Roepers, has listed her sprawling Manhattan apartment for $US65 million, the New York Observer reports.

Roepers, who famously nicknamed her Gulfstream IV jet the “Shafi Express,” is well-known on the Manhattan social circuit. Property records show she bought the home for $US15.75 million in 2013, possibly as a condition of the divorce.

The home has nearly 7,500 square feet of space and is located in an Upper East Side co-op building where Microsoft billionaire Paul Allen, Deutsche Bank director Kevin Parker, and pharmaceuticals exec Howard Soloman also own units.

Its thirteen rooms have high ceilings, and many have views of Central Park.

According to the Observer, the interiors were recently done by noted architect Peter Marino, who is sometimes known as the “leather daddy of luxury” and has done retail work for Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior. He also designed the Shafi Express.

The apartment is on the third floor of a co-op building fronting Central Park on the Upper East Side. A private elevator opens to a marble-covered entrance hall. Sotheby's International Realty This living room is positively huge, but a fireplace presumably keeps it warm. Sotheby's International Realty The apartment is also notable for its art collection. Roepers reportedly owns several works by the late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. Sotheby's International Realty Source: WSJ The kitchen is covered in white marble. There's a charming breakfast nook and a custom-fitted pantry. Sotheby's International Realty A more formal dining room has an attached living rom with a functioning fireplace. Sotheby's International Realty The room has been decorated with paintings, urns, and a gigantic mirror. Sotheby's International Realty Another highlight is the massive, bookcase-lined library. Sotheby's International Realty It also has its own fireplace, as well as an interesting piece of art on the far wall. Sotheby's International Realty The master suite is situated at the rear corner for optimal privacy. Sotheby's International Realty A 'her' bathroom and dressing area has floor-to-ceiling mirrors, shoe racks, and its own fireplace. Sotheby's International Realty A 'his' bathroom is outfitted in marble and dark wood. Sotheby's International Realty There are five bedrooms in total. Sotheby's International Realty This one seems to have been decorated for a young child. Sotheby's International Realty

