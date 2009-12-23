Socialite Lily Safra Burns Ken Griffin For $7 Million By Engaging In Co-op Arbitrage

Looks like Lily Safra made $7 million off Ken Griffin.



Safra sold a co-op to Citadel’s CEO, Ken Griffin, for $40 million. Then the same day, she bought another one in the same building for $33 million.

Thing is, nearly all the co-ops in the 820 Fifth building are the same.

According to coopsales.com, the full floor apartment has approximately 6,500 square feet, 18 rooms, 6 bedrooms, and 5½ baths, and servants’ rooms.

We’re pretty sure Griffin admires Safra’s ability to arbitrage.

