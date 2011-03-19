Socialite Says She Was Beaten By Her Ex-Butler And Injected With What He Said Was A Deadly Virus

Photo: AP

Socialite and arts patron Anne Bass was the victim of a bizarre crime allegedly perpetrated by her ex-butler, the Daily News reports, in which she was injected with a blue liquid he said was a deadly virus.The butler, Romanian-born Emanuel Nicolescu, held Bass and her artist boyfriend captive in Bass’ Connecticut home for 12 hours back in 2007, according to a federal court.



Nicolescu was arraigned in Bridgeport this morning. He’s been charged with conspiracy to commit extortion, and has pleaded not guilty.

Bass was married to billionaire oil investor Sid Bass. She says that “a masked Nicolescu” and two others — who haven’t been caught — blindfolded, beat and injected her and her boyfriend with a blue liquid, and kept them locked up for 12 hours. They demanded $8.5 million in exchange for an antidote to what they claimed was contained in the blue fluid — a deadly virus.

She refused, and Nicolescu and his crew fled the property.

