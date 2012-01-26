TWO MORE: Brands Aiming to Score in Social Media and eCommerce

Katia Beauchamp, co-founder and co-CEO of Birchbox

Inside a glass-walled fishbowl, workers sit monitoring an enormous bank of screens. Real-time data moves across in bright colours. But this isn’t NASA, an operating room, or a financial bullpen. It’s Gatorade’s “Mission Control centre,” which sits in Chicago headquarters and acts as ground zero for the brand’s social media efforts, tracking movement and engagement across channels. And, according to PepsiCo’s global Digital Head Bonin Bough, it also grabs attention internally, evangelizing the importance of social media by example.Want to hear more about how PepsiCo, Kate Spade, Heineken, Walmart, and other mega-brands are leveraging social media? Get the low-down on their social strategy — from platforms like Facebook and iPhone to ROI-tracking software to bleeding-edge product development — at Social Commerce Summit, the conference on the intersection of digital commerce and social media, taking place Feb. 7 in New York, hosted by Business Insider. Tickets are on still on sale now. (Tip follow @BI_Events for discounts).



Check out the agenda, now with new speakers, such as PepsiCo’s Josh Karpf, who was instrumental in launching Gatorade Mission Control centre. Or Kate Spade’s Vp of eCommerce, Johanna Murphy, who will talk about using social software and features to boost e-commerce. Other speakers from major brands include:

Afdhel Aziz, Brand Director, Digital, PR & Brand Activation, Heineken USA

Chris Bolte, VP Demand Gen, @WalmartLabs

Lisa Gersh, President & COO, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia

Gilberto Gil, eCommerce Marketing, Swatch USA

Kip Levin, EVP Ecommerce, TicketMaster

Johanna Murphy, VP eCommerce, Kate Spade

Tina Sharkey, Global Chairman, BabyCenter, a Johnson & Johnson Company

Or scroll below for the 30-second lowdown on what you’ll get with your pass.

Social Commerce Summit isn’t just about mega-brands, however. Incredible emerging companies, e-commerce market leaders, top investors, and publishers taking advantage of social commerce will also speak, including:

Katia Beauchamp, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Birchbox

Neil Blumenthal, Co-founder, Warby Parker

Beth Collins Ellard, EVP & GM, DailyCandy

Corby Fine, Sr. Director & GM, Audience Solutions and BD, Rogers Media

Paul Lee, Partner, Lightbank

Tim O’Shaughnessy, Co-founder & CEO, LivingSocial

Brian Sugar, Co-founder & CEO, Sugar Inc

See them all at the Speakers Page!

Will you join us there?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.