INSIDE LOOK: Here's How To Invest In Social Commerce

Arden Pennell

Photo: stevendepolo

Looking to invest smart in social commerce? Whether you’re backing startups, investing in-house, or a founder, you’ll score cutting-edge market intelligence and meet innovative executives at Social Commerce Summit, a conference hosted by Business Insider on Feb. 7, 2012, in New York. Prices go up on Jan. 13, so buy now for the best deal. And follow @BI_Events for discounts. Here’s what you’ll get with your ticket:Actionable insight from leading social-commerce investors, including:

  • Paul Lee, a partner at Groupon backer Lightbank, and a backer of BeachMint, the new celebri-deal site that’s rolled out with Kate Bosworth, Jessica Simpson, Rachel Bilson and the Olsen twins.
  • Brian O’Malley of Battery Ventures, which has invested in leading white-label social-commerce service Bazaarvoice
  • Stuart Ellman of RRE, which has thrown its weight behind Tippr.

Perspectives from the market’s influential players, such as:

  • LivingSocial CEO Tim O’Shaughnessy will share how the company has become a leader daily deals and offer insight on what’s next in the market. Saturated? Fragmented? Just getting started?
  • Executives from major brands will share the insider perspective on what they’re doing and what they want (read: where mega-budgets are moving) including Walmart, Johnson and Johnson, and Martha Stewart Living.
  • Publishers such as Brian Sugar of Sugar Inc. will discuss best practices in leveraging commerce alongside content. The market potential is huge — how to dig into it best?

Intelligence from exciting startups like:

  • Fab.com, which grew from zero to one million customers in a mere five months, propelled in part by savvy social marketing.
  • Warby Parker, the eyeglass darling that’s got a social-good mission baked into their product, and Justin Bieber-backed SoJo, the new gaming company that makes doing good addictive
  • Chloe & Isabel, a startup disrupting retail and the jewelry supply chain. Which other sectors are next from NYC disruptors?

Business development opportunities with all of the above — AND the roughly 200 additional attendees in executive, sales and marketing positions, from companies including Barnes & Noble, JetBlue, Pepperidge Farm (Campbell’s).

See you next month!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.