All Of A Sudden, SocialCam Is Completely Blowing Viddy Out Of The Water

Last month, Viddy was on top of the App Store. It raised a $30 million Series B round of financing from investors like Shakira and Biz Stone, and it stole the #1 free iOS app spot.



Now its identical competitor, Socialcam, has blown past it.

AppData shows Socialcam has nearly doubled Viddy’s monthly active users to 57 million, up from 10 million at the end of April.

Viddy and Socialcam are like Instagram for video. They let users shoot and share videos on their phones and add filters to the footage.

According to AppData, which only shows users who use mobile apps via Facebook Connect, Socialcam is pulling in 8.7 million daily active users and 57.3 million monthly active users.

Viddy has only 1.1 million daily active users and 31 million monthly active users.

Here’s a side by side comparison of the two via AppData (click to enlarge).

Photo: AppData

