Socialcam, The 'Instagram-For-Video', Just Lost About Half Of Its Daily Users

It looks like SocialCam, the hottest app on the App Store, is in serious trouble.



AppData has finally updated the daily users for Facebook-connected apps after a few days of lag, and it shows that SocialCam’s Facebook-connected daily users fell off a cliff.

That drop probably includes the past five days, which basically showed no change in daily users.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.