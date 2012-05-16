Socialcam, The 'Instagram-For-Video', Just Lost About Half Of Its Daily Users

Matt Lynley

It looks like SocialCam, the hottest app on the App Store, is in serious trouble.

AppData has finally updated the daily users for Facebook-connected apps after a few days of lag, and it shows that SocialCam’s Facebook-connected daily users fell off a cliff.

That drop probably includes the past five days, which basically showed no change in daily users.

socialcam appdata

